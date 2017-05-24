Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting Diepkloof residents – Eyewitness News
|
Eyewitness News
|
Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting Diepkloof residents
Eyewitness News
Residents took to the streets early this morning, barricading several main roads including the Soweto Highway, with burning tyres and rocks. Police are firing rubber bullets and using teargas on protesters in Diepkloof Soweto as they clear several …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
