Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting Diepkloof residents – Eyewitness News

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Eyewitness News

Police fire rubber bullets to disperse protesting Diepkloof residents
Eyewitness News
Residents took to the streets early this morning, barricading several main roads including the Soweto Highway, with burning tyres and rocks. Police are firing rubber bullets and using teargas on protesters in Diepkloof Soweto as they clear several
Diepkloof a no-go area as protests eruptTimes LIVE
Teargas, stun grenades used to disperse protesters in DiepkloofMail & Guardian
Situation calm in Diepkloof following protestsSouth African Broadcasting Corporation
eNCA
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.