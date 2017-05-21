Di’ja drops new hit track at Calabar Glo Mega Music Tour

• Timaya, Kiss Daniel, others thrill

Globacom ambassador and music diva, Hadiza Blell, otherwise known as Di’Ja dropped a new hit track titled One Talk, at the Calabar edition of the Mega Music Nationwide Tour organised by the telecommunications giant,

The show which held at the Calabar Cultural Centre had in attendance four other master lyricists, including dancehall king, Runtown; Itsekiri-born songstress, Omawumi Megbele; Kiss Daniel and Plantain seller, Timaya.

The first-class musical fiesta was witnessed by very important personalities within Cross River State including the First Lady of Cross River State, Dr. (Mrs.) Lynda Ayade, the former Minister for Arts, Culture and Tourism, Edem Duke, Cross River State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Comrade Asu Okang, the Chief Executive Officer of Hit FM, Calabar, Patrick Ugbe, the General Manager of Transcorp Hotels, Calabar, Mr. Chuma Mgbojikwe, his wife, Adaku, officials of CUSO International Organisation, a Non-Governmental Organisation, Richard Khawaja, Ginette Potentier and Akvia Repiakion, among others.

The show also provided a platform for local talents to strut the bandstand with appealing performances that showed originality and depth on the part of the performers. There were also dancing competitions in the male and female categories.

Nollywood diva, Mercy Johnson Okojie and her Ghanaian colleague, Juliet Ibrahim anchored the show while the trio of Nollywood legends, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Victor Osuagwu and Patience Ozokwor, aka Mama G, made celebrity appearances.

Globacom will hold the next edition of the Mega Music Nationwide Tour will hold today, in Port Harcourt.

The post Di’ja drops new hit track at Calabar Glo Mega Music Tour appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

