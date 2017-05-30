Dino Melaye reacts to audio tape on bribery released by Sahara Reporters

Following the release of the alleged audio tape which had Senator Dino Melaye on it reportedly trying to bribe a tribunal judge, Akoh Ikpeme, who handled his 2015 election case, the Nigerian Senator from Kogi State has knocked that off. According to Sen. Dino, the alleged tape was released because of his case with Sahara Reporters, […]

The post Dino Melaye reacts to audio tape on bribery released by Sahara Reporters appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

