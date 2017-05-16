Dino Melaye, TBoss spotted together [PHOTO]

Photo of the the second runner up of the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality show, Tokunbo Idowu, aka TBoss with the Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial district, Dino Melaye has surfaced online. The photo was posted by the Senator. “With TBoss,” the senator wrote as a caption to the photo. Tboss on Sunday lashed out […]

Dino Melaye, TBoss spotted together [PHOTO]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

