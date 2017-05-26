Dino Melaye’s Corruption Book Is A Cut And Paste – Omoyele Sowore – NAIJA NEWS
|
NAIJA NEWS
|
Dino Melaye's Corruption Book Is A Cut And Paste – Omoyele Sowore
NAIJA NEWS
Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, has described Dino Melaye's recently launched book as a cut and paste of newspaper article. Speaking at the launch of Sahara Reporters' civic media lab in Lagos on Thursday, Sowore said this launch is …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!