Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dino Melaye’s Song, Whistleblowing & Nigerian Jollof Rice! VP Osinbajo Cracks up Audience at #ThePlatform | WATCH

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

While delivering his speech at The Platform, a policy and governance forum on Monday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo praised Nigerians for being some of the most smartest and creative people in the world. Osinbajo added that Nigeria has some of the best comedians (professional and non-professionals) in the world. He joked about Senator Dino Melaye‘s […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.