Dino Melaye’s Song, Whistleblowing & Nigerian Jollof Rice! VP Osinbajo Cracks up Audience at #ThePlatform | WATCH
While delivering his speech at The Platform, a policy and governance forum on Monday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo praised Nigerians for being some of the most smartest and creative people in the world. Osinbajo added that Nigeria has some of the best comedians (professional and non-professionals) in the world. He joked about Senator Dino Melaye‘s […]
This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!