Dino Melaye’s Song, Whistleblowing & Nigerian Jollof Rice! VP Osinbajo Cracks up Audience at #ThePlatform | WATCH

While delivering his speech at The Platform, a policy and governance forum on Monday, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo praised Nigerians for being some of the most smartest and creative people in the world. Osinbajo added that Nigeria has some of the best comedians (professional and non-professionals) in the world. He joked about Senator Dino Melaye‘s […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

