Diocese of Lagos Mainland holds synod today

Anglicans of the Diocese of Lagos Mainland will begin their four-day synod today at the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Ebute Meta, Lagos.

It is the 2nd Session of the 4th Synod of the diocese and they will be discussing under the theme: “Even with so many, the net did not break” (John 21: 11).

While the opening and closing services will hold respectively at 4pm today and 10am on Sunday, the Cathedral Church of St. Jude, Freeman Street, Ebute Meta, the opening ceremony holds tomorrow at All Saints’ Church, Montgomery Road, Yaba by 11am.

