Disagreement as APC holds primaries in Lagos – P.M. News

Disagreement as APC holds primaries in Lagos
Councillorship candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the upcoming local council poll in Lagos emerged in many areas on Monday, but disagreements led to postponement in some areas. The party had on Sunday announced that the …
Lagos APC primaries: Pandemonium as delegates run from flying stones
Two die in violent APC primaries in Lagos
