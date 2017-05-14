Disciplinary process against Hlaudi starts at SABC this week – Citizen
|
Citizen
|
Disciplinary process against Hlaudi starts at SABC this week
Citizen
Former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng speaks at a media briefing, 19 April 2017 in Milpark, he was addressing outstanding matters in relation to policies including the 90 % local content at the SABC. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark …
Senior SABC executive dies
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!