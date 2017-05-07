Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Discovering the difference between a hunter and a cultivator – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


Vanguard

Discovering the difference between a hunter and a cultivator
Vanguard
What do we mean by a hunter? A hunter is a man that pursues an animal at a time. A hunter uses his physical strength and energy before he obtains little result. It takes strength to run after an animal and kill it. A hunter will kill an animal and eat it.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.