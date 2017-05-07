Discovering the difference between a hunter and a cultivator – Vanguard
Discovering the difference between a hunter and a cultivator
What do we mean by a hunter? A hunter is a man that pursues an animal at a time. A hunter uses his physical strength and energy before he obtains little result. It takes strength to run after an animal and kill it. A hunter will kill an animal and eat it.
