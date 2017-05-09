Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Disgruntled ANC Northern Cape members march on party headquarters – News24

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Disgruntled ANC Northern Cape members march on party headquarters
News24
Johannesburg – Scores of disgruntled ANC Northern Cape members have marched on the party's headquarters demanding to meet President Jacob Zuma in a last bid to stop the provincial elective conference. The conference, which has been postponed on …
N Cape ANC's provincial conference to go ahead amid disputesSouth African Broadcasting Corporation

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.