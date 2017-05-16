Disney hack: Ransom demanded for stolen film – BBC News
Disney hack: Ransom demanded for stolen film
Film studio Disney has said hackers have threatened to release one of the studio's forthcoming movies unless it pays a ransom. Disney CEO Bob Iger told ABC employees about the demand at a town hall meeting on Monday, The Hollywood Reporter said.
