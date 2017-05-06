Disquiet over sports federations elections – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Disquiet over sports federations elections
Daily Trust
Engineer Ahmadu Musa Kida shaking hands with students of University of Lagos during the 3×3 basketball tournament sponsored by his pet foundation, AMK. He is a leading contender for the post of the president of the Nigeria Basketball Federation …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!