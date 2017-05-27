Disregard coup rumours, Northern Governors tell Nigerians

By Caleb Ayansina

THE Chairman of Northern Nigeria Governors Forum, NNGF, and governor of Borno State, Kashim Shettima, yesterday, called on Nigerians to disregard the rumors of a likely military coup in the country.

Shettima, who stated this after the signing of Memorandum of Understanding between the Profuturo, NNGF and the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, in Abuja said there would not be a coup in the country.

His words: “The democratic process is here to stay. All these rumours of a coup are things of the past because I think there will never be a coup in this country, never again.

“We cannot backslide into primitivity when others are going to the moon we are talking about a military coup. Military coup my foot”

Speaking on the MoU, he said: “This MoU will go a long way in rekindling hope for a better tomorrow in millions of youths in Northern Nigeria, who are aimlessly walking the streets without any focus, 14 million of them was the last count.

The MoU will enable Profoturo which is a global charity organisation based in Madrid, to provide free and quality primary education, values and life skills to vulnerable children in Northern Nigeria using new and affordable technologies.

“We wholeheartedly welcome this development which will foster inter-communal and inter-faith dialogue and understanding.”

The President, Telefonica Foundation, Mr. Cesar Alierta said the Profuturo project would provide an opportunity for children and communities, that are going through a crisis to have access to education and water among others through digital means.

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, the Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso urged Northern governors to emulate Anambra State, which returned schools founded by the missionary to them.

