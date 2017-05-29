Disregard IPOB’s sit-at-home directive, Police tells Nigerians

Enugu – The Enugu State Police Command, on Monday, warned pro-Biafra groups against intimidation and harassment of law abiding residents during Biafra Day celebration on Tuesday, May 30.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Enugu State, SP Ebere Amaraizu, who gave the warning in a statement, called on citizens of the state to disregard the sit-at-home directive.

The various pro-Biafra groups, who are agitating for an independent Biafran State, had issued sit-at-home directive to the people of the South-East and South South regions.

The group said that the sit-at-home directive was to commemorate the fallen heroes during the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, which started in 1967.

“The command advises members of the public to disregard such order and go about their normal lawful businesses.

“The command is also advising the public to watch out for any person or group under any guise who will come to intimidate, threaten or force them to shut down their offices or shops,” he said.

“The command urge the people to report such threat to nearby police station or alert the command through its distress lines 08032003702, 08075390883,08086671202 and 08098880172.

“You can also report through the command social media platform of twitter handle POLICENG_ENUGU and Face-book page of NigeriapoliceforceEnugustatecommand.

“The command in partnership with other sister security agencies and relevant bodies has put in place adequate machinery; as security apparatus have been mobilised to fish out those in this habit and bring them to book,’’ he said.

Amaraizu, however, advised those intending to carry out this unpatriotic and unlawful act to change from their plan in their own interest.

According to him, the command in collaboration with sister agencies will not sit and fold its arms to see innocent and law abiding citizens of the state being molested or threatened by any person or group.

The post Disregard IPOB’s sit-at-home directive, Police tells Nigerians appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

