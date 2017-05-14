Disregard rumours that something unpleasant has happened to Buhari – Presidency

By Anthony Ogbonna

Presidency has urged Nigerians to disregard the rumours making the rounds that something unpleasant has happened to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Senior Special Adviser to President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a series of tweets, said the rumour “is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.”

Some of the rumours making the rounds claim that President Muhammadu Buhari has been put to life support where he has gone to receive medical treatment abroad.

Another of such rumours has it that the president may even have died.

However, Mr. Shehu debunked the rumours, maintaining that nothing unpleasant has happened to the president.

“Baseless rumors are trending again that an unpleasant thing has happened to our beloved President, Muhammadu Buhari.”

“If you have received this information on WhatsApp or Facebook, disregard it bcos it is plain lies spread by vested interests to create panic.”

“Nothing unpleasant has happened to the President. No cause for apprehension. Thanks for the many calls.”

