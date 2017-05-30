District 9 Director Neill Blomkamp’s New Trailer Has Us Very Excited [Video]

When you have movies like District 9 and Chappie to your name, it’s clear that you like to think a little outside the box.

Neill Blomkamp has been teasing fans with hints of a new project over the past few months, and now we have our first look at a project titled Oats Studios “Volume 1”.

Before we say anything let’s just take a look:

Menacing.

Movie? Series? What’s happening? The Verge with what we can expect:

Blomkamp has been teasing hints about Oats Studios for the last year, asking if fans would be interested in buying films off of Steam, and posted some intriguing images to Twitter… While Blomkamp earned considerable acclaim for his debut feature District 9, he got his start with short films, such as Alive in Joburg (which became District 9) [and] Landfall, a short Halo film…

From the looks of it, these upcoming short films will be a set of really exciting science fiction films. The trailer simply says that Oats: Volume 1 will be streaming soon. Whenever it hits, Oats Studios has our attention, and we already can’t wait to see what Blomkamp has up his sleeve.

Bring it, prawns and all.

[source:theverge]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

