DJ Atte – Dance If You Want Ft Magnito & Small Doctor
New Music – The Explosive DJ ATTE one of Africa’s finest disc jockeys repping Naija FM, 102.7, Lagos and MTV Bigger Friday Show teams up with the “if I get money eh” and “penalty” “Kill Mosquito” crooners Magnito and Small Doctor to produce the afro hip hop street jam “dance if you want”. The track […]
This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!