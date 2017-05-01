Pages Navigation Menu

DJ Atte – Dance If You Want Ft Magnito & Small Doctor

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

New Music – The Explosive DJ ATTE one of Africa’s finest disc jockeys repping Naija FM, 102.7, Lagos and MTV Bigger Friday Show teams up with the “if I get money eh” and “penalty” “Kill Mosquito” crooners Magnito and Small Doctor to produce the afro hip hop street jam “dance if you want”.  The track […]

