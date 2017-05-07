DJ Consequence celebrates Birthday with New Mixtape “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017” | Listen on BN
With his latest single; “Banging” featuring Reekado Banks and Attitude still burning up the airwaves across Africa, one of the continent’s foremost Disc Jockey and Club Quilox resident DJ – DJ Consequence follows up his Big Brother Naija smash performance with another incredible piece of work dubbed “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017“. Get “The Vibes Machine Party Mixtape 2017” here
