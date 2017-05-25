Pages Navigation Menu

Dj Cuppy Shows Off Hot Figure In Midriff Dress

Posted on May 25, 2017

Billionaire daughter, Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, who is currently in Cannes, French Riviera, France, shared the photo below showing off her hot figure. She captioned the photo; “Looking All Turkey 🐔💋✨⛵️ #Cannes2017 #CuppyOnAMission” Source: Instagram

