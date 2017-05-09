DJ FLEX ft. Husky Jay – ‘HangOver’ (Prod by GHS BEATZ)

Veteran Nigezie & TiwNTiwa tv official VDJ & Alaba international market disk jockey, Deejay FLEX who is known for churning out banging selection mix-tapes for the Nigerian music industry and across Africa. Took it up into the music scene again after he worked with ace Nigerian stars like sheyman, Skales and Danny young in a […]

This post was syndicated from Jaguda.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

