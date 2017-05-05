Djokovic parts ways with coaching team

World number two Novak Djokovic has parted company with his coaching team in a bid to halt a run of poor results, which culminated in a quarter-final exit at the Monte Carlo Masters last month. A winner of 12 Grand Slam titles, the Serb has suffered a noticeable dip in form since winning his maiden…

