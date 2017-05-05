Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Djokovic parts ways with coaching team

Posted on May 5, 2017 in Football, Sports | 0 comments

World number two Novak Djokovic has parted company with his coaching team in a bid to halt a run of poor results, which culminated in a quarter-final exit at the Monte Carlo Masters last month. A winner of 12 Grand Slam titles, the Serb has suffered a noticeable dip in form since winning his maiden…

The post Djokovic parts ways with coaching team appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.