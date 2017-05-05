Pages Navigation Menu

Djokovic sacks his entire coaching team

Posted on May 5, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Twelve-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has parted company with his entire coaching team, including Marian Vajda, who has been with him through almost all of his career. Djokovic believes this “shock therapy” will help him achieve better results. The world number two says he will be on the tour alone until he finds the […]

