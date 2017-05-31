Pages Navigation Menu

Dlamini says Parliament should call CPS to come and account – Times LIVE

Dlamini says Parliament should call CPS to come and account
Minister of social development Bathabile Dlamini says Parliament should call Cash Paymaster Systems to answer any questions MPs have about the company's R1.1 billion profit and irregular deductions from grant recipients' accounts.
Parliament should summon CPS – DlaminiNews24

