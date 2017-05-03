Pages Navigation Menu

Dlamini skips second Parliament committee meeting this week – News24

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Africa


News24

Dlamini skips second Parliament committee meeting this week
News24
Cape Town – Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini on Wednesday skipped another Parliamentary committee meeting – the second time this week. Dlamini's department was due to present its annual strategic and budget plans to the portfolio …
