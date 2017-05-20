Dlamini-Zuma’s campaign to become next ANC leader struggles to find feet outside KZN – Times LIVE
|
Times LIVE
|
Dlamini-Zuma's campaign to become next ANC leader struggles to find feet outside KZN
Times LIVE
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's campaign to become the next ANC president struggled to find its feet outside her stronghold of KwaZulu-Natal. Save & Share. Tweet · Share · Email · Print. Dlamini-Zuma pulled out of a cadres forum meeting on Saturday which was …
Dlamini-Zuma skips Limpopo event due to 'family issue'
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!