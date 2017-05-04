‘Do not use terrorism to stifle journalists’ – The Nation Newspaper
|
'Do not use terrorism to stifle journalists'
The Nation Newspaper
In celebration of the World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) 2017, a civil rights advocate has urged governments not to use terrorism to stifle journalists. Dr Courtney Radsch, Director, Committee to Protect Journalists, said this at a panel discussion …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!