Do You Know Tea Tree Oil is Very Useful For Acne and Hair?

You’ve probably heard of the powerful anti-bacterial properties of tea tree oil especially when it comes to our skin. Also known as melaleuca oil, tea tree oil is made from the leaves of the plant Melaleuca alternifolia commonly found in Australia.

Many medical studies have found tea tree oil to kill bacteria, fungi and strains of viruses making it a favourite remedy for decades. These days, tea tree oil has become even more popular with it being an ingredient in face and hair products, massage oils and even detergents.

So, how can we really benefit from this amazing, natural remedy?

The Benefits Of Tea Tree Oil

Don’t just take people’s word for the amazing power of tea tree oil. Many scientific studies have been conducted in order to prove just how beneficial this oil is.

Its exceptional healing properties mean it can have several different uses.

Tea Tree Oil For Acne

This oil can help heal many forms of skin conditions including acne, rashes, eczema, and fungal infections but acne is the most common association with tea tree oil. This is because it contains strong antibacterial and antifungal compounds which penetrates the skin and unblocks sebaceous glands. This has led to studies that have found tea tree oil to be as effective as benzoyl peroxide but without the harshness.

On top of that, it can help against scarring which is a common side effect from continuous acne on the face and body.

Tea Tree Oil For Hair

Tea tree oil is known for soothing dry scalp and for getting rid of unsightly dandruff . It also helps unclog hair follicles and nourishes the roots of the hair which helps your hair to grow more strong and healthy.

For those with kids who are prone to getting head lice, tea tree oil has even been found to kill lice as well as reducing the number of eggs that hatch making it a more natural way to tackle this common problem .

Tea Tree Oil For Cuts And Infections

Because tea tree oil is anti-bacterial, it makes an amazing natural way to clean any cuts and tackle any infections found in wounds.

It can also deal with fungal infection such as toenail fungus, ringworm and athlete’s foot as it’s so effective in killing parasites. If you suffer from warts, then applying tea tree oil directly to them twice a day for around 30 days, will go towards being wart-free. Tea tree oil contains antiviral and antiseptic properties that fight against the virus.

Tea Tree Oil For Eczema

Eczema is a common conditions which can leave you with sensitive, dry and itchy skin. Tea tree oil can help relieve skin inflammation and soothe the irritation that comes with it. It not only calms down the itching which can lead to more irritation and infection, but it also heals the skin stopping any further inflammation and spreading.

Tea Tree Oil For Sunburn

If you’re prone to getting sunburnt, then make sure you’ve packed some tea tree oil along with your swimwear. Tea tree oil is a tissue regenerator and helps to rebuild damaged skin which is exactly what you need for sunburnt skin. It’s also an analgesic which means it’s a natural pain reliever while the anti-inflammatory properties soothe the painful burning sensation and makes your sunburn a little more bearable.

Tea Tree Oil For Odours

Tea tree oil contains antimicrobial properties which means it has the ability to kill the bacteria on your skin that causes odour. You can use tea tree oil as a natural deodorant as it’s kind to the kind and doesn’t contain any harsh chemicals that are found in shop-bought deodorants.

And of course, if you do suffer from foot fungal infections then you probably have the problem of smelly shoes. Turning tea tree oil into a spray and applying it to your shoes will help eradicate any horrible odours.

Are There Side Effects To Tea Tree Oil?

Despite it’s amazing uses, tea tree oil can be harmful in some instances. It should never be ingested internally due to its potent properties as it can cause stomach upsets, diarrhea, vomiting and even hallucinations.

It’s always advised to do a skin test using tea tree oil to eliminate any possible allergies. If your skin develops a rash when coming into contact with tea tree oil, refrain from using it.

Where To Buy And How To Store Tea Tree Oil

You can purchase tea tree oil from any good pharmacy or natural goods store. Once bought, make sure you store it in a glass container never plastic as this can cause terpinen 4-ol to leach out of the oil and making it obsolete.

Always store it below 25 degrees preferably in the fridge to keep it more fresh over time. Warm temperatures and strong light can cause the oil to breakdown so don’t leave it on an exposed bathroom shelf.

If stored correctly, tea tree oil should last 6 months after opening or up to 2 years if unopened.

Tea Tree Oil vs Oregano Oil

Oregano oil is another powerful herbal oil that has many healthy properties similar to tea tree essential oil. The main difference is that oregano oil can be ingested and acts as a good aid for digestion problems by increasing the secretion of digestive juices in the stomach. It also maximises the absorption of nutrients from food by the body as well as helping enzymes that break down the food more efficiently.

Not only that, but oregano oil is a good antiviral remedy which means it can strengthen you immune system against colds, flu, mumps and measles.

So, if you’re considering purchasing either tea tree oil or oregano oil, both are amazing at being antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral and antiparasitic but if you want that extra health boost internally then oregano oil would benefit you the best.

