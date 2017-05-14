Doctor Blames “poor vision” for Accidentally Removing Patient’s Ovary Instead of Appendix

The UK Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service has struck off a doctor Lawal Haruna for performing 3 botched operations that have been described as “Never events”. In March 2015, Lawal mistakenly removed a patient’s Fallopian tube and ovary during an operation to remove her appendix. The patient, identified as “Patient B” was not of child bearing […]

