Doctor who injected Senator Isiaka Adekele banned drugs finally speaks

Posted on May 18, 2017

Alfred Aderibigbe,the man who administered several injections on Osun senator, Isiaka Adekele, shortly before his death, has testified before the Corona inquest into the lawmaker’s, saying he was only one of many nurses the politician had in Lagos and Abuja. Giving evidence at the inquest on Thursday in Yoruba, Mr. Aderibgbe said Mr. Adeleke consulted …

