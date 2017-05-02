Doctors in Kogi begin strike over unpaid salaries
The Kogi chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike over government’s failure to pay doctors’ salaries. A communique jointly signed by its Chairman, Dr. Tijani Godwin, and Secretary, Dr.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!