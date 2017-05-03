Doctors in Kogi State Embark on Indefinite Strike over Unpaid Salaries
The Kogi chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has reportedly directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike starting on Wednesday over government’s failure to pay doctors’ salaries. An official announcement made by its Chairman, Dr. Tijani Godwin, and Secretary, Dr. Zubair Kabiru, after an emergency congress on Tuesday in Lokoja. The medical doctors were […]
