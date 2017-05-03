Doctors in Kogi State Embark on Indefinite Strike over Unpaid Salaries

The Kogi chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has reportedly directed its members to embark on an indefinite strike starting on Wednesday over government’s failure to pay doctors’ salaries. An official announcement made by its Chairman, Dr. Tijani Godwin, and Secretary, Dr. Zubair Kabiru, after an emergency congress on Tuesday in Lokoja. The medical doctors were […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

