Doctors set to resign en masse over unpaid salaries in Kogi

INDICATION has emerged that over 80 percent of doctors working with the Kogi State government are set to resign following the failure of the Governor Yahaya Bello government to pay their salaries and the dismissal of some of their members employed in 2015, which the government tagged as politically patronised employment. In a statement signed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

