Doctors set to resign en masse over unpaid salaries in Kogi

May 9, 2017

INDICATION has emerged that over 80 percent of doctors working with the Kogi State government are set to resign following the failure of the Governor Yahaya Bello government to pay their salaries and the dismissal of some of their members employed in 2015, which the government tagged as politically patronised employment. In a statement signed […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

