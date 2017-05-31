Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dog kills 3-week-old baby who was left alone for just 5 minutes

Posted on May 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A 3-week-old was killed after one of her family’s three pit bulls attacked the baby girl while she was unattended with the dogs, according to reports. Susannah Jean Murray was left alone in a bouncy for five minutes inside of her Michigan home when one of the dogs attacked her, according to authorities. When an […]

The post Dog kills 3-week-old baby who was left alone for just 5 minutes appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.