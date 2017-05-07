Dogara hails Buhari over release of 82 Chibok girls

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has described the release of 82 Chibok school girls as delightful and heartening, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the feat.

Dogara, in a statement issued in Bauchi on Sunday by his media aide, Mr Turaki Hassan, also commended the efforts of security agencies and others involved in the negotiation process.

“Last month, the House of Representatives adopted a motion, urging the Executive to expedite negotiation for the release of the schoolgirls who remained in captivity, and the news of the release of 82 Chibok girls is delightful, to say the least.

“President Buhari has further proven that he is a man of his words, as he could have used the initial inaction by the previous administration as an excuse to not take action, but he didn’t.

“It has been said in many quarters that true leadership is defined not by apportioning blame, but by solving challenges irrespective of their genesis, and the President deserves all commendation for this feat.

“It is extremely gladdening that these 82 girls will finally be reunited with their families.

“It is my ardent hope that they get the required medical attention, and that the other girls and all others who remained in captivity are released soon,” Dogara said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the girls had been in captivity since 2014 when they were abducted from their school in Chibok, Borno.

The post Dogara hails Buhari over release of 82 Chibok girls appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

