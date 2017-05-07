Dogara hails Buhari over release of 82 Chibok girls
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has described the release of 82 Chibok school girls as delightful and heartening, and commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the feat. Dogara, in a statement issued in Bauchi on Sunday by his media aide, Mr Turaki Hassan, also commended the efforts of security agencies and […]
