Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dogara hails emergence of Egbemode as President of Editor’s Guild

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dogara hails emergence of Egbemode as President of Editor’s Guild

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, on her re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Dogara urged Egbemode to continue from where she stopped […]

Dogara hails emergence of Egbemode as President of Editor’s Guild

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.