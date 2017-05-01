Dogara hails emergence of Egbemode as President of Editor’s Guild
Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, has congratulated Managing Director of New Telegraph Newspaper, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, on her re-election as President of the Nigerian Guild of Editors. In a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Public Affairs, Turaki Hassan, Dogara urged Egbemode to continue from where she stopped […]
