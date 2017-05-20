Dogara laments low awareness of legislature’s role by Nigerians

In spite of the country’s 18 unbroken years of democracy, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, said on Saturday in Kabba, Kogi, that many Nigerians were still ignorant of the role of the legislature as a vital arm of government.

Dogara said the glaring ignorance on the part of many Nigerians had continued to put the legislature under “tremendous pressure and challenge”.

“Constituents inundate legislators with requests and demands that are clearly outside the functions of the parliament,” said Dogara, who was in Kabba to inaugurate some projects initiated by Rep. Tajudeen Yusuf.

He urged Nigerians to be abreast of the constitutional duties of the parliament, saying its role is purely law making, oversight and representation.

Dogara said the 8th Assembly would continue to intervene in critical areas of infrastructural across the country.

“It is in realisation of this national call to service that many legislators through the Zonal Intervention Initiative provide some incentives and projects that are expected to drive the economic activities in our various constituencies.

“As a parliament, we are fully committed to making laws that will improve the well-being of Nigerians, ensure meaningful growth and development as well as promoting peace, unity, fairness, equity and justice,” the speaker said.

Dogara lauded Yusuf for initiating the projects which, he noted, would impact on the lives of the people at the grassroots and urged residents of the communities where the project are located to make the best use of them.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dogara inaugurated three skill acquisition centres and information communication centres.

Yusuf, who represents Kabba/Ijumu Federal Constituency in the House, said the facilities and the empowerment tools were provided in fulfillment of his electoral promises to the people.

“I have always had a pro-people approach to issues. For me, my passion and commitment to the general well-being of the people is non-negotiable. I have kept faith with this principle.”

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

