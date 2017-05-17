Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dogara tasks Nigerian youths on CBN N400bn intervention fund – BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Posted on May 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

Dogara tasks Nigerian youths on CBN N400bn intervention fund
BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)
Yakubu Dogara, Speaker of the House of Representatives on Wednesday urged Nigerian youths to take advantage of the N400 billion intervention fund for agricultural sector. Dogara gave the charge at the opening of the second sitting of third session of …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.