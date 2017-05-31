Dogara: Teachers’ retirement age will be raised to 65

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Yakubu Dogara, has assured Nigerian teachers that the National Assembly will increase their retirement age from 60 to 65 years to retain more experienced teachers in public schools. Dogara disclosed this when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) who paid him a courtesy visit on Wednesday in Abuja. The speaker said that the House would support an upward review of teachers’ retirement age to benefit Nigerian children.

