Dogs better treated than Nigerian workers – Shehu Sani

The Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani has advocated N145,000 as minimum wage for Nigerian civil servants. He described the current N18,000 minimum wage as ‘a big insult’ to Nigerian workers, adding that the amount was not even enough to feed a politician’s dog in a month Sani said this on Monday when he entered […]

