Doing Business In Nigeria Getting Easier, Says Vp Osinbajo

*Meets MSMEs in Jos, urges sustenance of peace in Plateau State Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has assured Nigerians that doing business in the country is becoming easier going by the recent reforms undertaken by the Presidential Enabling Business Council (PEBEC) and currently being implemented by the relevant agencies. The Vice President who disclosed this at the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Clinic in Jos, said issues of new business registration, access to loans, certification of products, issuance of visas and import inspection were all being addressed under a new reform regime anchored by the PEBEC secretariat. According to him, “we tried to look at the various areas that make it particularly difficult to do business in Nigeria, for instance, for those who want to register companies it used to take a long time but now we have improved on that considerably.

