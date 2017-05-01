Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Dolapo Osinbajo steps out for Runway Jazz in N1,800 outfit

Posted on May 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Dolapo Osinbajo steps out for Runway Jazz in N1,800 outfit

Wife of the vice-president of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, was one of the many dignitaries who attended the Runway Jazz event which held last night, as part of the ongoing Lagos At 50 celebration.

While speaking about the ‘Step Up’ initiative at the event, Mrs Dolapo mentioned that the blouse which she had on, was knit by her, while she bought her made in Nigeria Ankara for just N1,800. With this she urged the audience to be creative, and support the many talents resplendent in the country.

See photos of her outfit below:

Wife of the vice-president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo
From Left: Lagos state Deputy governor, Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule, Wife of the vice-president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo and Wife of Lagos State Governor, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode
Wife of the vice-president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo

 

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

The post Dolapo Osinbajo steps out for Runway Jazz in N1,800 outfit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.