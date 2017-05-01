Dolapo Osinbajo Wears N1,800 Outfit For Runway Jazz

Wife of the vice-president of Nigeria, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, was one of the many dignitaries who attended the Runway Jazz event which held last night, as part of the ongoing Lagos At 50 celebration. While speaking about the ‘Step Up’ initiative at the event, Mrs Dolapo mentioned that the blouse which she had on, was […]

The post Dolapo Osinbajo Wears N1,800 Outfit For Runway Jazz appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

