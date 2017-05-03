Domestic abuse victim shares sickening texts she received from her controlling husband

A woman has revealed the sickening text messages her controlling husband would send her before she found the courage to leave him.

The domestic abuse victim, who goes by the name of krissykross, posted on Imgur how she endured three years of being in the destructive relationship before finding the strength to leave him.

And she also revealed the relentless text messages Adam, who worked in the military, would send her – constantly asking where she was and who she was with.

He even demanded that when she stayed at her mother’s house, she would have to call him at midnight and send pictures of herself to prove she was really there.

She wrote;

My ex-husband was a kind, loving man. That is, until I lost weight (at 5’3″ and over 200lbs, it was sort of necessary.) I then got a job. Suddenly I was cheating, I lost weight to get men, I couldn’t buy clothes that fit me after the 80 pounds lost because it showed off my body.

He hit me and sexually assaulted me. He waited outside my work for whole shifts, not telling me if he was carrying the Beretta M9 he had purchased recently. I wanted to go out with two (female) coworkers for my 23rd birthday. I told him weeks in advance and when the time came he punched me in the face and slammed my head into the floor, only leaving me alone because he had duty that evening. I tried to go to the police in the middle of the night, he tailgated me the whole way. I tried to talk to his parents and they told me it was normal in a young marriage and I should reassure him. His father is a pastor in Tennessee and holds this belief. I finally got the guts to leave when he hurt my dog and kitten. While he was at work I packed a bag, my pets, and their food and hid at a coworker’s house and called NCIS and the police. I spent hours getting bruises photographed, giving my statement, waiting while they put him on restriction. I saw him only a handful of times after, all in court. 3 court dates to get a PO approved, the divorce hearing where he told me if I dropped the charges he’d support me financially, and the two military court dates.

