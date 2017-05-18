Domestic violence: Karma will catch up with you – Actress Juliet Ibrahim tells Empress Njamah

Ghanaian Nollywood actress, Juliet Ibrahim, has fired back at her colleague, Empress Njamah for saying women are mostly the cause of domestic violence. Miss Njamah in an interview had said men are not always at fault and women should also learn how to help men control their anger. However, Miss Ibrahim has indirectly come for …

The post Domestic violence: Karma will catch up with you – Actress Juliet Ibrahim tells Empress Njamah appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

