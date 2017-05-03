Pages Navigation Menu

Don Jazzy Asks Linda Ikeji A Funny Question, After Banky W & Adesua’s Engagement

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s beautiful story has made Mavin boss, Donjazzy take a shot at Linda Ikeji. He took to his Twitter account to indirectly ask her to marry him! “Dear @LindaIkeji I wrote one movie script like that. I will be the lead actor in it. Abeg u sabi act?”   Source: Twitter

