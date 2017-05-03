Don Jazzy Asks Linda Ikeji A Funny Question, After Banky W & Adesua’s Engagement
Banky W and Adesua Etomi’s beautiful story has made Mavin boss, Donjazzy take a shot at Linda Ikeji. He took to his Twitter account to indirectly ask her to marry him! “Dear @LindaIkeji I wrote one movie script like that. I will be the lead actor in it. Abeg u sabi act?” Source: Twitter
The post Don Jazzy Asks Linda Ikeji A Funny Question, After Banky W & Adesua’s Engagement appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!