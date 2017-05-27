Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Don Jazzy Congratulates D’banj Over New Born Baby, As Nigerians React (Photos)

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Mavin Boss, Don Jazzy has congratulated his former label mate D’banj on the arrival of his newborn baby boy yesterday in United States. And trust Nigerians to bare their minds, Don Jazzy’s Instagram page is currently flooded with questions from fans who want to know when he too is going to get married or at …

The post Don Jazzy Congratulates D’banj Over New Born Baby, As Nigerians React (Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.