Don Jazzy ‘Proposes’ To Linda Ikeji And The Blogger Accepts
Mavin Boss is once again sparking dating rumours between himself and top blogger Linda Ikeji. Don Jazzy Proposed to Linda Ikeji in a very funny way yesterday. Shortly after the news of Adesua Etomi…
— This is a content summary only. Visit www.gistus.com for full content, and more! —
This post was syndicated from GistUs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!