Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Davido make Forbes’ top 10 richest African musicians

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Forbes Africa has released its list of Richest African musicians. The list was put together using factors such as endorsement value, popularity, show rates, sales, awards, YouTube views, appearance in newspapers, investment, social media presence, influence and others. Nigerian artistes, Don Jazzy, Wizkid and Davido, are among the top ten richest African musicians. The top…

The post Don Jazzy, Wizkid, Davido make Forbes' top 10 richest African musicians appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

